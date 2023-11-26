At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26, the Tennessee Titans take on the Carolina Panthers, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Titans should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Titans are averaging 286 yards per game on offense this season (27th in NFL), and they are surrendering 343.1 yards per game (22nd) on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers have lots of room to improve, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (16.3) this season and second-worst in points allowed per game (27.5).

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (-3.5) Over (36.5) Titans 26, Panthers 15

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in eight opportunities).

So far this season, three of Carolina's 10 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (36.5) is 6.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Titans have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Tennessee has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee games have hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

The total for this game is 36.5, 3.9 points fewer than the average total in Titans games thus far this season.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 16.8 21.4 24.5 18.5 11.7 23.3 Carolina 16.3 27.5 13.6 22.8 19 32.2

