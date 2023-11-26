Panthers vs. Titans Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Tennessee Titans will host the Carolina Panthers.
Trying to bet on player props in this contest between the Titans and the Panthers? Check out player props for the top performers.
Adam Thielen Touchdown Odds
- Thielen Odds to Score First TD: +900
- Thielen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +380
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Tommy Tremble
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|198.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derrick Henry
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|Will Levis
|195.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Chris Moore
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-115)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
