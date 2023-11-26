The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will attempt to stop their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

The Panthers rack up 16.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Titans surrender (21.4).

The Panthers rack up 266.7 yards per game, 76.4 fewer yards than the 343.1 the Titans give up.

Carolina rushes for 92.3 yards per game, 20 fewer than the 112.3 Tennessee allows per outing.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Panthers Away Performance

The Panthers' average points scored (19) and conceded (32.2) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 16.3 and 27.5, respectively.

The Panthers rack up 302 yards per game in road games (35.3 more than their overall average), and give up 348.4 in road games (39.8 more than overall).

In road games, Carolina racks up 212.4 passing yards per game and concedes 202.4. That's more than it gains (174.4) and allows (179.2) overall.

The Panthers accumulate 89.6 rushing yards per game in away games (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 146 in away games (16.6 more than overall).

The Panthers convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 36.1% in road games (0.4% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Indianapolis L 27-13 CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago L 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.