Stephen Sullivan has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have given up 230.8 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

So far this campaign Sullivan has six grabs (on seven targets) for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Sullivan vs. the Titans

Sullivan vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 230.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense ranks seventh in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Stephen Sullivan Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (-110)

Sullivan Receiving Insights

Sullivan has received 1.9% of his team's 378 passing attempts this season (seven targets).

He averages 8.7 yards per target this season (61 yards on seven targets).

Sullivan, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Sullivan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

