Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown when the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall's stat line shows 18 catches for 134 yards. He puts up 19.1 yards receiving per game.

Marshall does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

