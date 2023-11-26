Will Tommy Tremble get into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble has posted a 77-yard season on 12 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 15 occasions, and averages 8.6 yards.

Tremble has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1

