The Wofford Terriers (2-0) will face the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 76.4 64th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 71 207th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.4 79th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 221st 12.5 Assists 14.1 101st 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

