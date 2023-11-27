Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Abbeville County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville Tech Charter High School at Dixie High School