How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) battle the Elon Phoenix (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schar Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have given up to their opponents (47.7%).
- Presbyterian is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Blue Hose are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 293rd.
- The Blue Hose score only 3.2 fewer points per game (77) than the Phoenix give up to opponents (80.2).
- Presbyterian has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 80.2 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Presbyterian averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (57.8).
- The Blue Hose allowed 66 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.
- Beyond the arc, Presbyterian sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|L 80-66
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|L 79-75
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|12/2/2023
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/6/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
