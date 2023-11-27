The soccer schedule today, which includes Sivasspor Kulübü taking on Trabzonspor AS in a Turkish Süper Lig match, is sure to please.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Sivasspor Kulübü vs Trabzonspor AS

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Angers vs Caen

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!