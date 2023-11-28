South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Anderson County, South Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodmont High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.