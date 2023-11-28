Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Svechnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted seven of them.

Svechnikov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Svechnikov averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

