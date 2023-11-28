The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Citadel vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Citadel Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM Citadel (-7.5) 133.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Citadel (-7.5) 133.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Citadel is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just one of the Bulldogs games has hit the over.

