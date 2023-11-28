The Citadel Bulldogs (0-3) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Information

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 72.6 155th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 319th 28.9 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 307th 11.4 Assists 12 268th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

