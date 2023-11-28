Citadel vs. Charleston Southern November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-3) will meet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Citadel Rank
|Citadel AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|72.6
|155th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|319th
|28.9
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
