The Clemson Tigers (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
  • The Tigers score just 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (74.8).
  • Clemson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).
  • At home, Clemson knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.