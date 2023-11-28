South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Dorchester County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wando High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinewood Preparatory School at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
