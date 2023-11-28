How to Watch Furman vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Furman Paladins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman Stats Insights
- This season, the Paladins have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- Furman has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 154th.
- The Paladins average just 0.5 more points per game (83.8) than the Bulldogs allow (83.3).
- When Furman scores more than 83.3 points, it is 3-1.
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Furman put up 86.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Paladins played worse in home games last season, ceding 71.5 points per game, compared to 70.3 in away games.
- In home games, Furman made one fewer treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (35.8%).
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 89-80
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-71
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|L 92-86
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
