The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Furman Paladins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

This season, the Paladins have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Furman has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Paladins are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 154th.

The Paladins average just 0.5 more points per game (83.8) than the Bulldogs allow (83.3).

When Furman scores more than 83.3 points, it is 3-1.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Furman put up 86.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Paladins played worse in home games last season, ceding 71.5 points per game, compared to 70.3 in away games.

In home games, Furman made one fewer treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule