Furman vs. South Carolina State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (2-0) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Furman vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|363rd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|11th
|16.6
|Assists
|14
|105th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
