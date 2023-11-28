The Furman Paladins (2-0) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Furman vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Furman Rank Furman AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 73.4 134th 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 20th 9.4 3pt Made 6.9 229th 11th 16.6 Assists 14 105th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 15.4 358th

