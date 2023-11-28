The New York Knicks (5-5) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball is putting up 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per game. He's also draining 25% of his shots from the field and 25% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Hornets are getting 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Terry Rozier this year.

Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while putting up 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington this season.

The Hornets are getting 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posts 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Jalen Brunson posts 20 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15 points, 3.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Hornets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Hornets 108.4 Points Avg. 115 104.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9 42.8% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.3% Three Point % 32.1%

