The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) square off against the New York Knicks (9-7) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -6.5 -

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games have hit the over in 10 out of 16 opportunities (62.5%).

The Hornets are 6-9-0 ATS this season.

This season, Charlotte has been favored three times and won one of those games.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hornets have a 73.3% chance to win.

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 0 0% 114.1 223.8 122.2 228.1 232.2 Knicks 0 0% 109.7 223.8 105.9 228.1 221.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Hornets have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

In home games, Charlotte sports a worse record against the spread (3-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-3-0).

The Hornets score 8.2 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks give up (105.9).

When Charlotte totals more than 105.9 points, it is 5-7 against the spread and 5-7 overall.

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Hornets and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 6-9 0-0 10-5 Knicks 9-7 0-1 7-9

Hornets vs. Knicks Point Insights

Hornets Knicks 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 5-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 5-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 122.2 Points Allowed (PG) 105.9 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

