Hornets vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) square off against the New York Knicks (9-7) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hornets
|-6.5
|-
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games have hit the over in 10 out of 16 opportunities (62.5%).
- The Hornets are 6-9-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Charlotte has been favored three times and won one of those games.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hornets have a 73.3% chance to win.
Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info
Hornets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|114.1
|223.8
|122.2
|228.1
|232.2
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|109.7
|223.8
|105.9
|228.1
|221.3
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- The Hornets have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Hornets have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.
- In home games, Charlotte sports a worse record against the spread (3-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-3-0).
- The Hornets score 8.2 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks give up (105.9).
- When Charlotte totals more than 105.9 points, it is 5-7 against the spread and 5-7 overall.
Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|6-9
|0-0
|10-5
|Knicks
|9-7
|0-1
|7-9
Hornets vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Hornets
|Knicks
|114.1
|109.7
|14
|26
|5-7
|3-0
|5-7
|3-0
|122.2
|105.9
|27
|2
|0-0
|8-5
|0-0
|8-5
