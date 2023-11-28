The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) play the New York Knicks (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Mark Williams of the Hornets and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Magic, 130-117, on Sunday. Miles Bridges led the way with 23 points, plus 10 boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 23 10 2 1 1 1 Terry Rozier 22 1 9 1 1 2 Brandon Miller 20 5 1 1 0 2

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball posts 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, making 44.3% of shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Williams puts up 13.5 points, 10.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 68.3% from the field (second in league).

Gordon Hayward is putting up 13.9 points, 4.5 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

P.J. Washington posts 14.7 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 29.7 6.1 8 1.3 0.3 4.2 Mark Williams 13.4 11.3 1.5 0.6 0.9 0 Gordon Hayward 11.1 4.3 3.9 1.1 0.3 0.7 P.J. Washington 11.5 4.3 1.6 0.4 0.9 1.6 Brandon Miller 12.6 3.1 1.8 0.8 0.3 1.3

