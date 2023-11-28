The Carolina Hurricanes (12-8) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Flyers knocked off the New York Islanders 1-0 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Hurricanes have a 6-4-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 30 goals while allowing 29 in that time. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in six goals (17.6% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+125)

Flyers (+125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 12-8 overall and 4-0-4 in overtime games.

In the six games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the two games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 15 times, and are 12-3-0 in those games (to register 24 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-4-0.

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3 19th 19th 3.35 Goals Allowed 2.76 8th 3rd 33.7 Shots 32.3 6th 1st 25.2 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 12th 21.62% Power Play % 10.14% 29th 24th 74.63% Penalty Kill % 83.58% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.