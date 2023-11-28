South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Lancaster County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clover High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
