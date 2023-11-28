South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Richland County, South Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dreher High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland Northeast High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.