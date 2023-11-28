How to Watch South Carolina vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SECN
South Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
- South Carolina is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 166th.
- The Gamecocks score 9.4 more points per game (76.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (67.2).
- When South Carolina totals more than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.3 points per game away from home.
- At home, the Gamecocks surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than away from home (77.0).
- Looking at three-pointers, South Carolina fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage when playing on the road.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|W 74-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|W 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
