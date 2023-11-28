The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SECN

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.

South Carolina is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 166th.

The Gamecocks score 9.4 more points per game (76.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (67.2).

When South Carolina totals more than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.3 points per game away from home.

At home, the Gamecocks surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than away from home (77.0).

Looking at three-pointers, South Carolina fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage when playing on the road.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule