The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) hope to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Furman Paladins (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than the Paladins have given up to their opponents (47.6%).

The Paladins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 38th.

The Bulldogs' 68.4 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 80.3 the Paladins allow.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina State put up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).

At home, South Carolina State sunk 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule