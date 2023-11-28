The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they try to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Furman Paladins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 164.5.

South Carolina State vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Furman -20.5 164.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 164.5 points.

The average over/under for South Carolina State's outings this season is 151.7, 12.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

South Carolina State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Furman has covered the spread less often than South Carolina State this year, putting up an ATS record of 1-4-0, as opposed to the 4-2-0 mark of South Carolina State.

South Carolina State vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 3 60% 83.8 152.2 80.3 163.6 154.5 South Carolina State 1 16.7% 68.4 152.2 83.3 163.6 153.2

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 68.4 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 80.3 the Paladins allow.

South Carolina State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 1-4-0 0-0 4-1-0 South Carolina State 4-2-0 3-0 4-2-0

South Carolina State vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman South Carolina State 15-2 Home Record 4-6 8-3 Away Record 1-19 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

