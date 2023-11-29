The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 146.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Chanticleers games have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

Spartans games have gone over the point total just once this year.

