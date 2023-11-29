Wednesday's contest at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) matching up with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 77-69 victory for Coastal Carolina, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 77, South Carolina Upstate 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-7.8)

Coastal Carolina (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Coastal Carolina has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Carolina Upstate, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Chanticleers are 2-2-0 and the Spartans are 1-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.3 per outing to rank 117th in college basketball.

South Carolina Upstate loses the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 30 rebounds per game, 301st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.7.

South Carolina Upstate makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.2% from beyond the arc (94th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.7%.

South Carolina Upstate wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 10.3 (74th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.

