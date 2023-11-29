There are six games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the Davidson Wildcats.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Florida International Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Belmont Bruins at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UNC Greensboro Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Orleans Privateers at South Alabama Jaguars 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!