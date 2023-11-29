Today's UEFA Champions League lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is PSV Eindhoven taking on Sevilla FC.

You will find info on live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League action right here.

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch Sevilla FC vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven travels to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Sevilla FC (+165)

Sevilla FC (+165) Underdog: PSV Eindhoven (+165)

PSV Eindhoven (+165) Draw: (+250)

Watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United

Manchester United is on the road to play Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester United (+140)

Manchester United (+140) Underdog: Galatasaray (+175)

Galatasaray (+175) Draw: (+275)

Watch Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli is on the road to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-115)

Real Madrid (-115) Underdog: SSC Napoli (+300)

SSC Napoli (+300) Draw: (+285)

Watch Arsenal FC vs RC Lens

RC Lens travels to play Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-300)

Arsenal FC (-300) Underdog: RC Lens (+800)

RC Lens (+800) Draw: (+450)

Watch SC Braga vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin travels to take on SC Braga at Braga Municipal in Braga.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: SC Braga (+110)

SC Braga (+110) Underdog: Union Berlin (+235)

Union Berlin (+235) Draw: (+270)

Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen makes the trip to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-450)

Bayern Munich (-450) Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+1000)

FC Copenhagen (+1000) Draw: (+650)

Watch Benfica vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan travels to face Benfica at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Benfica (+150)

Benfica (+150) Underdog: Inter Milan (+190)

Inter Milan (+190) Draw: (+245)

Watch Real Sociedad vs FC Salzburg

FC Salzburg makes the trip to face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-205)

Real Sociedad (-205) Underdog: FC Salzburg (+550)

FC Salzburg (+550) Draw: (+350)

