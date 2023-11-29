The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks put up an average of 56.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Winthrop is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.0 points.

The 54.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 7.3 fewer points than the Seahawks give up (61.4).

Winthrop is 2-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.1 points.

The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.0% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG% Ronaltha Marc: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Leonor Paisana: 9.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

9.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Blessing Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

Winthrop Schedule