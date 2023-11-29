The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison

  • The Seahawks put up an average of 56.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Winthrop is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.0 points.
  • The 54.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 7.3 fewer points than the Seahawks give up (61.4).
  • Winthrop is 2-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
  • UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.1 points.
  • The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.0% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Winthrop Leaders

  • Marissa Gasaway: 7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%
  • Ronaltha Marc: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
  • Leonor Paisana: 9.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
  • Blessing Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

Winthrop Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Saint Augustine's W 62-55 Winthrop Coliseum
11/24/2023 Texas A&M L 84-32 Haas Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Jose State W 56-49 Haas Pavilion
11/29/2023 UNC Wilmington - Winthrop Coliseum
12/3/2023 Queens (NC) - Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 Carolina University - Winthrop Coliseum

