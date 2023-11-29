How to Watch the Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) will visit the Wofford Terriers (4-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score just 4.7 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (60.9).
- UNC Asheville has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.
- Wofford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Terriers score are 12.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).
- When Wofford puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 4-2.
- When UNC Asheville gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 2-3.
- The Terriers shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Maddie Heiss: 16.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Vitolia Tuilave: 6.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ High Point
|L 80-64
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 81-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/27/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 65-42
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/4/2023
|Emory & Henry
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
