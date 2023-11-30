Should you bet on Brett Pesce to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).

Pesce has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

