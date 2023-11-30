The Charlotte Hornets (5-11) visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) after losing three road games in a row. The Nets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -7.5 226.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 234.4-point total on average, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has gone 6-10-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.

This season, Charlotte has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Hornets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 58.8% 115.3 228 113.9 235.7 225.3 Hornets 12 75% 112.7 228 121.8 235.7 231.4

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than on the road (.429, 3-4-0).

The Hornets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Nets give up (113.9).

Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Hornets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 6-10 2-3 10-6 Nets 13-4 1-0 9-8

Hornets vs. Nets Point Insights

Hornets Nets 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 5-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 121.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-0 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-0

