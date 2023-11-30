The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8), coming off a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, host the New York Islanders (8-7-6) at PNC Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Islanders were defeated by the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in their last outing.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have recorded a 7-3-0 record after putting up 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 28 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to win Thursday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-200)

Hurricanes (-200) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 13-8 record overall, with a 4-0-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the six games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the two games this season the Hurricanes scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 16 times, and are 13-3-0 in those games (to register 26 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 7-4-0 to register 14 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 12-5-0 (24 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.62 30th 19th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 2nd 33.8 Shots 29.9 21st 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 13th 21.05% Power Play % 22.41% 8th 24th 75.36% Penalty Kill % 70.59% 31st

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

