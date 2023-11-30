The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8), coming off a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, host the New York Islanders (8-7-6) at PNC Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Islanders fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in their most recent game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-200) Islanders (+165) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 13-6 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has a record of 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

In 11 of 21 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 70 (9th) Goals 55 (29th) 68 (20th) Goals Allowed 65 (17th) 16 (11th) Power Play Goals 13 (19th) 17 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (28th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over four times.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.9 higher than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 70 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 68 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +2.

