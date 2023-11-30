Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the New York Islanders. Is Jack Drury going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Drury stats and insights
- Drury has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Drury has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|7:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|6:17
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.