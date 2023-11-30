South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lexington County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
