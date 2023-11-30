Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
Can we count on Martin Necas finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Necas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
