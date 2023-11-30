Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Martin Necas vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

Necas has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 21 games played.

The implied probability that Necas goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 11 14 Points 5 6 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

