The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting included, will face the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bunting's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Bunting vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:34 per game on the ice, is -1.

Bunting has a goal in five games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bunting has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 20 games this season, Bunting has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bunting's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bunting Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

