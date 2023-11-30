We have three games on the NHL card Wednesday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available below.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +120 to score

Rangers vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Kreider's stats: 13 goals in 20 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +140 to score

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Caufield's stats: 6 goals in 21 games

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +145 to score

Rangers vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Panarin's stats: 11 goals in 20 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +150 to score

Capitals vs. Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 18 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +150 to score

Kings vs. Capitals

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 19 games

Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +180 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Jenner's stats: 11 goals in 23 games

Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) +185 to score

Rangers vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Zibanejad's stats: 5 goals in 20 games

Anze Kopitar (Kings) +190 to score

Kings vs. Capitals

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Kopitar's stats: 10 goals in 19 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +200 to score

Red Wings vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 DeBrincat's stats: 12 goals in 20 games

Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets) +200 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 Laine's stats: 3 goals in 13 games

