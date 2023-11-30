Sebastian Aho will be among those in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New York Islanders at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Aho's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Aho has averaged 17:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Aho has a goal in five games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 18 games this season, Aho has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 18 games this season, Aho has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 11 19 Points 11 5 Goals 8 14 Assists 3

