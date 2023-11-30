Terry Rozier and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be matching up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 115-91 loss to the Knicks (his previous game) Rozier posted 11 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Rozier's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 Assists 6.5 5.6 PRA -- 29.3 PR -- 23.7 3PM 2.5 1.4



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Nets

Rozier has taken 17.3 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 5.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Rozier's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.8.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.9 points per game.

The Nets are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Nets give up 24.5 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 41 23 3 9 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.