Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Barnwell County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Barnwell High School at Blackville-Hilda High School