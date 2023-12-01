Friday's contest between the Liberty Flames (6-1) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) at FAU Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-66 and heavily favors Liberty to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

The game has no set line.

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 81, Charleston (SC) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-15.2)

Liberty (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Liberty is 5-1-0 against the spread, while Charleston (SC)'s ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Flames have gone over the point total in four games, while Cougars games have gone over two times.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 239th in college basketball, while allowing 74.8 per outing, 263rd in college basketball) and have a -18 scoring differential.

Charleston (SC) wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 34.0 rebounds per game, 154th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.5.

Charleston (SC) knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 27.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.6%.

Charleston (SC) forces 12.5 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (210th in college basketball).

