Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Chester County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lewisville High School at Chester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chester, SC

Chester, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew Jackson High School at Great Falls High School