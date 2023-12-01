South Carolina vs. George Washington December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) will face the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
George Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
South Carolina vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|George Washington AVG
|George Washington Rank
|339th
|64.3
|Points Scored
|76.3
|67th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|336th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
