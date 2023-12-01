The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) will face the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

South Carolina vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG George Washington AVG George Washington Rank 339th 64.3 Points Scored 76.3 67th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 76.7 336th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.6 117th 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.0 219th 324th 11.1 Assists 12.7 204th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

